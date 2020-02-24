Kenya: Olunga Shines in Japan Season Opener

Kenyan International Michael Olunga scored two goals as Kashiwa Reysol beat Consadole Sapporo 4-2 in the first match of the season earlier this morning at the Frontier Hitachi Stadium.

Esaku Atara also grabbed a brace for Kashiwa while Consadole's goals were scored by Musashi Suzuki and Takuma Arano.

The former Gor Mahia striker was rumoured to be on his way out of the club after a wonderful performance last season where he scored 27 goals to guide the team back to the top league after a season out in the J2 League.

He, however, went back to Japan for preseason with Kashiwa and scored a goal last week as the team beat Jeff United 1-0 in a friendly match. He took to Twitter to celebrate his latest heroics.

Kashiwa Reysol are on top of the log with a superior goal difference compared to second-placed Urawa Red Diamonds who also won their first match of the season on Friday against Shannon.