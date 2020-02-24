Algeria: Draft Bill On Fight Against Discrimination, Hate Speech Adopted

Algiers — The Council of Ministers meeting, chaired by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Supreme Head of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, the draft bill on the prevention and the fight against discrimination and hate speech.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the draft bill examined and approved during the Council of Ministers meeting and presented by the Minister of Justice chiefly provides for the "drawing up of a national prevention strategy against crimes of discrimination and hate speech."

The draft bill also defines "the field of action of the protection of the victims of these criminal acts and confers on national human rights associations the right to lodge a complaint with the competent courts and to bring civil action" and provides "for the creation of a National Observatory to prevent discrimination and hate speech, placed under the President of the Republic.

Following this presentation, the President of the Republic said that this law "is a response to attempts to fragment the Algerian society, especially through the use of social networks," saying that "freedom of expression does not mean the freedom to insult, defame, discriminate and propagate hatred and division."

In this regard, the President of the Republic ordered "the introduction of amendments to preserve the substantial objective of this law, namely the preservation of national unity in all its component, the moralization of political and public life and its protection against any deviation."