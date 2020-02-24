Kenya: Bandari Down Mathare, Bankers Slay Posta

22 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Bandari continued with their resurgence after beating Mathare United 3-1 at the KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday to continue their hunt of moving to within the top half of the Kenyan Premier League standings.

Abdallah Hassan and William Wadri gave the dockers a 2-0 lead before John Mwangi halved the deficit for Salim Ali's men. However, off the bench Yema Mwamba added the third in added time.

Meanwhile KCB cemented their hold on third spot after spanking Posta Rangers 3-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Enock Agwanda struck a brace with Michael Mutinda adding the third while Posta's consolation was slotted home by Ezekiel Okare.

The burly Agwanda broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a shot inside the box, a lead the bankers carried to the break. The former Sony Sugar man added the second two minutes after the break with a strong header.

They completed their business in the 52nd minute when Mutinda struck a scorching shot from outside the area. Posta were outplayed and couldn't match Zedekiah Otieno's tactics of the day, only managing a late consolation through Okare.

Meanwhile in Mombasa, Bandari picked up a similar scoreline against the Slum Boys a win that put them through to 26 points, three shy of the top half of the standings.

The dockers got ahead five minutes to the break when Abdallah glanced in a header from a cross, marking his return from injury in the best way possible. Four minutes later, they were 2-0 up when Wadri finished off a cross from Danson Namasaka.

Mathare came off the break more determined to get back into the game and they had to wait till the 70th minute before getting some hope into the tie. Mwangi halved the deficit to give hopes of a comeback.

But Bandari made changes, Darius Msagha and Mwamba coming on for Abdallah and John Mwita. It was the two substitutes who would combine for the third goal at the stroke of 90 minutes, Mwamba tapping home from Msagha's pass.

Meanwhile in the other fixture of the day, Kariobangi Sharks and Western Stima fired blanks in a 0-0 draw at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.