Kenya: Bandari Down Mathare, Bankers Slay Posta

Nairobi — Bandari continued with their resurgence after beating Mathare United 3-1 at the KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday to continue their hunt of moving to within the top half of the Kenyan Premier League standings.

Abdallah Hassan and William Wadri gave the dockers a 2-0 lead before John Mwangi halved the deficit for Salim Ali's men. However, off the bench Yema Mwamba added the third in added time.

Meanwhile KCB cemented their hold on third spot after spanking Posta Rangers 3-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Enock Agwanda struck a brace with Michael Mutinda adding the third while Posta's consolation was slotted home by Ezekiel Okare.

The burly Agwanda broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a shot inside the box, a lead the bankers carried to the break. The former Sony Sugar man added the second two minutes after the break with a strong header.

They completed their business in the 52nd minute when Mutinda struck a scorching shot from outside the area. Posta were outplayed and couldn't match Zedekiah Otieno's tactics of the day, only managing a late consolation through Okare.

Meanwhile in Mombasa, Bandari picked up a similar scoreline against the Slum Boys a win that put them through to 26 points, three shy of the top half of the standings.

The dockers got ahead five minutes to the break when Abdallah glanced in a header from a cross, marking his return from injury in the best way possible. Four minutes later, they were 2-0 up when Wadri finished off a cross from Danson Namasaka.

Mathare came off the break more determined to get back into the game and they had to wait till the 70th minute before getting some hope into the tie. Mwangi halved the deficit to give hopes of a comeback.

But Bandari made changes, Darius Msagha and Mwamba coming on for Abdallah and John Mwita. It was the two substitutes who would combine for the third goal at the stroke of 90 minutes, Mwamba tapping home from Msagha's pass.

Meanwhile in the other fixture of the day, Kariobangi Sharks and Western Stima fired blanks in a 0-0 draw at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.