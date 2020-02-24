Kenya: Captain Okoth Books Quarters Berth in Olympic Qualifier

Nairobi — Kenya's 'Hit Squad' captain Nick Okoth led from the front as he punched his way to the quarter finals of the featherweight category after knocking Wilson Semedo of Cape Verde in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Africa Qualifier in Dakar, Senegal.

Okoth, who was in the Beijing Olympics way back in 2008, is confident of going all the way and clinch the ticket, even as he is scheduled to face Egyptian Mohamed Fahmi who was handed a Bye to the quarters set for Monday.

"I'm back big time in the ring and I mean business, serious business. I've been boxing for years because boxing means everything to me. I fight, earn, feed my family and educate my children from it," the 36-year-old Kenya Defence Forces boxer aid after the bout.

He added; "My being here as captain of the Kenyan team is also a source of inspiration to the young boxers. I know they are watching and expect a report from me, despite a strong third round, which the Cape Verdian came back hard and almost embarrassed me. So, I'm going back to the camp with good news for the rest of the team. Onwards!"

Okoth is one of the most experienced boxers in the tournament, trying to gain qualification for the Olympics. He won a Commonwealth Games gold medal a decade ago.