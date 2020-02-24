Algeria: President Tebboune - Citizens Called Upon to Be Imbued With Work Ethics

23 February 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Sunday called on all citizens to be imbued with ethics of work for the edification of the new Republic, according to a communiqué isseud at the end of Council of Ministers meeting.

Before the conclusion of the meeting's proceedings, President Tebboune extended his sincere congratulations to the Algerian people, particularly the workers, on the double anniversary of the creation of the General Union of Algerian Workers (UGTA) on 24 February 1956 and the nationalization of hydrocarbons on 24 February 1971.

In this respect, Tebboune urged the workers to learn from these two historic events to face current challenges.

He also congratulated workers in the energy sector on the anniversary of the nationalization of hydrocarbons, when a handful of engineers and technicians succeeded in defying foreign companies in February 1971 by taking over the direct management of the production and export of hydrocarbons, thereby strengthening economic independence and freeing it from the monopoly and domination of foreign companies."

On this occasion, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune called on all citizens to "be imbued with works ethics with a view to building the new Republic, and boosting the country's independence from oil rent."

