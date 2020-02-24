Ghana: Hasmal Ladies, Sea Lions Clash At Essipun Today

High-flying Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies will attempt their fourth straight win in the on-going Women's Premier League when they welcome Elmina Sea Lions to the Essipun Sports Stadium today.

The in-form ladies from the west have been on the ascendancy after an opening day shock home loss to Samaria Ladies. That form has seen them score 18 goals and conceded one.

Sea Lions have been a pale shadow of themselves and will need extra strength to stop the marauding attack of the host.

Head Coach of Sea Lions, Bernard Frans would expect so much from his defensive duo of Blessing Shine Agbomadzi and Ellen Ampong to compliment the effort of the dependable shot-stopper Martha Annan if they are to come out of this fixture unscathed.

Police Ladies have their sight set on returning to the summit of the league log and following with a point behind leaders Soccer Intellectuals who they play at the McDan La Town Park today, they have their destiny in their own hands.

Soccer Intellectuals, one of the surprised packages of the league so far, looks a side not ready to relinquish their lead and this posture makes the tie one that would need a player with the magic wand to pluck victory for whichever side she may come from.

Immigration Ladies will welcome Halifax Ladies to the McDan La Town Park as the latter will be without Head Coach Mercy Tagoe.

Quarcoo resigned her post to concentrate on her Black Queens duties.

It remains to be seen how they would perform in her absence and if Immigration Head Coach Douglas Addy would be able to take advantage of her absence to pick his first three points of the campaign.

Lady Strikers FC and Samaria Ladies will battle it out at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast.

Northern sector leaders, Prisons Ladies will aim at stretching the lead on the log when they encounter Fabulous Ladies at the Wesco Park in Kumasi.

On paper, the visitors look too strong for the host and the connoisseurs of the women's game in the country will dare not predict against the visitors picking all three points from this game.

Third-placed Pearl Pia Ladies will trek to the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman to play as guests of second-placed Ampem Darkoa in a tricky tie.

Ampem Darkoa will look to continue to breathe on the neck of Northern sector leaders Prisons Ladies with a win and if the standing on the log is anything to go by then one would not be far from calling the game for the host especially as they have never lost to the visitors at home.

Ashtown Ladies will look to improve upon their single point in the league so far when they welcome city rivals Kumasi Sports Academy to the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi today.