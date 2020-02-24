Ghana: FAC - Hearts, Kotoko Face Danbort, Asokwa Deportivo Test

The round of 64 stage of the MTN FA Cup will be honoured over the weekend with tricky fixtures for Premier League giants including Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to record a win over city rivals Danbort FC at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.

But the lower tier side has also vowed to make the encounter a nervy one for the Phobians as they seek to cause the biggest upset of the round.

Hearts needed a second half penalty to beat Danbort 1-0 in the quarter finals of the 2016/17 MTN FA Cup campaign in Accra, suggesting that they will again be involved in a cagey affair.

In other fixtures, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host Asokwa Deportivo in a tricky fixture in Kumasi whiles Premier league leaders Ashantigold SC play Achiken United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

In an all Premier League affair, Legon Cities will take on Inter Allies in Accra with Karela FC and Medeama SC locking horns at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

In other pairings, Mighty Jets take on Great Olympics whiles Attram De Visser host Tema Youth; Emmanuel FC will play Uncle T with Accra City FC set to slug it out with Liberty Professionals.

In the Volta region, Akatsi All Stars and Likpe Heroes will meet whereas Heart of Lions take on WAFA in Kpando.

In Akosombo, Krystal Palace will take on Vision FC with Okwahu United playing Blue Skies Pelicans at the Nkawkaw Brightens Park whiles Phar Rangers lock horns with Dreams FC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the Central Region, Ebusua Dwarfs will play Star Madrid whiles All Blacks takes on Elmina Sharks in Swedru; Unistar Academy will welcome Skyy FC in Kasoa with Venomous Vipers and Suamponman United locking horns. FC Samartex and Nkwantaman United will play each other in Samarboi with Eleven Wise and Nzema Kotoko playing each other whiles Thunderbolt FC plays King Faisal.

Pacific Heroes and BYF Academy will engage in a dicey encounter; RTU will host Young Zobzia in a match that promises to be full of fireworks, Tamale City FC will battle Kintampo FC with Paga Crocodiles and Zuarungu FC also facing off.

Wa Suntaa FC will host Wa Yasin FC with Aduana Stars playing Bechem United whiles BA United host Bofoakwa Tano and DC United facing Wamanafo Mighty Royals.

At Kenyase New Dreams FC will play Eleven Wonders with Kintampo Top Talent and Young Apostles locking horns with Unity FC taking on Berekum Chelsea.