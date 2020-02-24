Eritrea: Exhibition in Connection With Asmara Massacre

Asmara — Exhibition in connection with the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the heinous massacre perpetrated by the Derg regime in Asmara and its environs was staged from 20 to 22 February. The exhibition was officially opened by Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, managing director in the Central region.

The exhibition that was staged in the Asmara Municipality Hall includes the massacre committed on the innocent Asmara people by the Derg regime of Ethiopia as well paintings and photos of those citizens that were brutally killed in Gejeret, Ziban-Sinke and other areas in Asmara.

In the same vein candle vigil was conducted on 19 and 20 February in Adi-Bakokai, Gala-Nefhi sub-zone, and in Gejeret sub-zone and at Merkato area in Asmara in commemoration of those that were massacred by the Derg regime in 1975/1976.

Like wise seminars were conducted to about 25 students of 36 junior and high schools in Asmara from 19 to 22 February.

The objective of the seminars was to share with the students the sacrifice paid for the liberation of Eritrea against the successive colonial powers.

The 45th commemoration of Asmara massacre was conducted from 20 to 22 February.