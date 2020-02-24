Eritrea: Exhibition in Connection With Asmara Massacre

22 February 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Exhibition in connection with the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the heinous massacre perpetrated by the Derg regime in Asmara and its environs was staged from 20 to 22 February. The exhibition was officially opened by Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, managing director in the Central region.

The exhibition that was staged in the Asmara Municipality Hall includes the massacre committed on the innocent Asmara people by the Derg regime of Ethiopia as well paintings and photos of those citizens that were brutally killed in Gejeret, Ziban-Sinke and other areas in Asmara.

In the same vein candle vigil was conducted on 19 and 20 February in Adi-Bakokai, Gala-Nefhi sub-zone, and in Gejeret sub-zone and at Merkato area in Asmara in commemoration of those that were massacred by the Derg regime in 1975/1976.

Like wise seminars were conducted to about 25 students of 36 junior and high schools in Asmara from 19 to 22 February.

The objective of the seminars was to share with the students the sacrifice paid for the liberation of Eritrea against the successive colonial powers.

The 45th commemoration of Asmara massacre was conducted from 20 to 22 February.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.