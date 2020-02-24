South Sudan: Al - Burhan Witnesses South Sudan Peace Celebrations

Juba — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, on Saturday, lauded the achievement of the disputed parties, in the State of South Sudan for reaching peace agreement and formation of a National Unity Government.

Al-Burhan, addressing the celebration of the State of South Sudan on the implementation of the provisions of the Peace Agreement, congratulated the two parties on the great achievement.

"We were close to them and we know this challenge is big" He stressed.

He, also congratulated the people of South Sudan for their patience, adherence, the hard work and sacrifices for reaching this day, thanking the government and the opposition in South Sudan for taking the courageous decision.

The Sovereign Council Chairman has affirmed that the realization of peace needs sacrifices, courage and strong will, adding that the next steps need unifying of ranksand cooperatrion to complete the mission.

Al-Burhan called on the international community and the donors to lift the sanctuions imposed on the State of South Sudan and some South Sudan leaders.

SUNA indicates that the celebration of the implementation of the terms of the peace agreement witnessed the issuance of decisions to appoint each of Riek Machar, as the First vice- president of the Republic, and Taban Deng - James Wany, and Rebecca De Mbior - as vice-presidents, and they were sworn- in with the participation of both the president of the sovereignty council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan. The Prime Minister of Uganda, the Vice-President of South Africa, special envoys, representatives of regional and international organizations, and representatives of the diplomatic corps in South Sudan.