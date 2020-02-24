Sudan: Ethiopian Ambassador - Renaissance Dam Will Increase the Agricultural Area in Sudan

22 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani, Feb. (SUNA) - Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, has outlined that the Renaissace Dam will increase the agricultrural area in Sudan.

This came when the Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Major General Ahmed Hannan met, Saturday, the Ethiopian Minister of Agricultureand Livestock, Daba Debli in the presence of the Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan and the Governor of Gezira Scheme.

Al-Hannan during the meeting, announced that the state welcomed all serious foreign and national investments.

Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture revealed that the Ethiopian delegation is made up of the official side and Ethiopian businessmen in order to get acquainted with the Gezira agricultural experience in the field of animal production.

The Ethiopian Ambassador in Khartoum said that the Renaissance Dam would increase the agricultural area in Sudan, provide electricity, and the possibility of benefiting from the state's experience in agriculture, livestock and poultry production.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.