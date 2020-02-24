Sudan: Ethiopian Ambassador - Renaissance Dam Will Increase the Agricultural Area in Sudan

Medani, Feb. (SUNA) - Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, has outlined that the Renaissace Dam will increase the agricultrural area in Sudan.

This came when the Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Major General Ahmed Hannan met, Saturday, the Ethiopian Minister of Agricultureand Livestock, Daba Debli in the presence of the Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan and the Governor of Gezira Scheme.

Al-Hannan during the meeting, announced that the state welcomed all serious foreign and national investments.

Ethiopian Minister of Agriculture revealed that the Ethiopian delegation is made up of the official side and Ethiopian businessmen in order to get acquainted with the Gezira agricultural experience in the field of animal production.

The Ethiopian Ambassador in Khartoum said that the Renaissance Dam would increase the agricultural area in Sudan, provide electricity, and the possibility of benefiting from the state's experience in agriculture, livestock and poultry production.