Eritrea: Eache Conference On Industrial Safety

Asmara — The Eritrean Association of Chemical Engineers (EAChE) organized conference on 22 February focusing on industrial safety at the National Corporation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) Hall, here in the capital.

The conference was attended by 110 participants including professionals representing various industries, members of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Eritrean Association of Teachers and others took part.

At the conference a number of research papers were presented on historical back ground of safety in industries, Eritrean legislative framework for occupational safety and health, safety management in Bisha Mining and Total Eritrea among others.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the research papers presented and on other issues pertaining to industrial safety and called for organization of training on industrial safety, awareness raising campaigns, provision of equipment and establishment of committee for occupational safety and health, among others.

Speaking at the event, Eng. Tomas Habte, secretary of Eritrean Association of Chemical Engineers gave extensive briefing on the objective situation of occupational safety and health.

The Chairman of the association, Eng. Abraham Yohannes on his part, said that the objective of the association is to conduct researches and related activities in a bid to upgrade the capacity of industries and thereby to boost production and productivity.

The Eritrean Association of Chemical Engineers was established in March 2018.