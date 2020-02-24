South Sudan: Kiir, Machar to Form Unity Government on Saturday

21 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo and Valerie Koga

South Sudan President Salva Kiir is scheduled to name members of the revitalised government on Saturday February 22, following the lapse of the deadline to have a new team in place.

The revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) will be made possible following the settlement of contentious issues that had delayed its formation.

President Kiir last weekend agreed to reduce the number of states from 32 to the 10 that existed on 2011 when the country gained independence from Sudan. This decision was endorsed by ministers, and the law amended by the transitional legislative assembly to allow for the change.

The reduction of the number of states was one of key demands by the opposition groups.

Opposition leader Riek Machar then announced he would rejoin government.

The TGoNU will be bigger and costlier than the current one. But peace bidders say it will still be cheaper than the losses of a war-ravaged country.

The new government will have one president, five vice presidents, 35 ministers and 10 deputy ministers. The agreement also caters for 550 MPs, 10 governors and three area administrators.

The breakdown of the new government:

President Kiir's side:

- 2 Vice presidents (Taban Deng Gai & James Wani Igga)

- 20 Ministers

- 5 Deputy ministers

- 332 MPs

SPLM-IO under Dr Machar:

- 1 First vice President (Riek Machar)

- 9 Ministers

- 3 Deputy ministers

- 128 MPs

South Sudanese Opposition Alliance (SSOA):

- 1 Vice president

- 3 Ministers

- 1 Deputy minister

- 50 MPs

Other Political Parties (OPP):

- 1 Minister

- 1 Deputy minister

- 30 MPs

Former Detainees (FDs):

- 1 Vice president

- 2 Ministers

- 10 MPs

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.