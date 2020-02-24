Liberia: Urey Urges President Weah to Make Peace With VP Taylor

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor

The Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey has sent a piece of advice to President George Weah to settle the administrative rift between him and his Vice President as he (Urey) says such is not a "good behavior of a real man."

"Humble yourself, there is nothing to fight about. Jewel is a lady. Usually, real men don't fight women and so President Weah has to leave this one," said Urey.

Since taking the helm of national leadership on January 22, 2018, following an indisputable victory at the polls, the relationship between the two highest officials of the country has been observed to be less-than -cordial. Earlier, the President at one point accused his Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor, of making trips outside of the country without informing his office -- something that the Vice President admitted to and made a public apology on state radio. In recent days, however, the Vice President, who has for some time been in silence and rarely seen in public places, wrote the Senate, which she she presides over as President, that she would not attend the opening of that august body's 3rd-Sitting on grounds that the Executive, headed by the President of Lberia, had denied her of benefits, thus strangulating the functions of her office. She went further to state that her vehicles were without gasoline and, therefore, she would not be in attendance at the opening of the 3rd-Sitting.

Since VP Taylor wrote the Senate and that upper body of the Legislature said it would investigate, it remains unclear whether any such investigation was conducted, or any attempt made to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, the Vice President is now using her National Patriotic Party (NPP) vehicle for official duty instead of her official vehicle.

In his comment relating to the less-than-cordial relation between the two highest public officials, Mr. Urey said: "Liberian people do not want a situation where the President and Vice President will be at loggerhead in the country. It's unfortunate that this situation has presented itself in such a manner."

President Weah has on numerous occasions described himself as 'Feminist-in-Chief', leaving Liberians in doubt of his resolve to settle the apparent friction between him and his Vice President, who is also a women's rights advocate.

Mr. Urey indicated that the continued rivalry between President Weah and Vice President Howard-Taylor does not bode well for the government and people of Liberia. Urey presumed that the President is acting on advice from those around him.

"President Weah has to distinguish between his likeness for someone and a Constitutional matter. He might not like the Vice President, but it's her Constitutional Right to get what belongs to her as a constitutionally elected Vice President of the Republic of Liberia," he added.

"We the Liberian people are not happy with this saga and he must solve it now. This confusion must stop now. If there is a problem between him and the VP, he must go to her to settle it," Urey emphasized.