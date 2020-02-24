Rwanda, Uganda Sign Extradition Treaty

Rwandan dissidents, especially members of Rwanda National Congress (RNC), involved in anti-Rwanda operations in neighbouring Uganda could soon face justice in Kigali following the signing of an extradition treaty between the two countries.

The treaty was signed during the fourth quadripartite summit between Head of States and Government of Angola, Democratic of Congo, Uganda and Rwanda at Gatuna at the Rwanda-Uganda border.

UPDATE: An extradition treaty between #Rwanda and #Uganda has been signed at the Gatuna border where President #Kagame and President #Museveni met today. #RwandaUgandatalks

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) February 21, 2020

The extradition treaty provides the legal framework to handles cases of justice including those related to alleged subversive activities practised by their nationals in the territory of the other party.

It is part of the efforts to cool tensions between the two East African Community nations.

Rwanda has for long asked Uganda to stop its active support anti-Kigali armed groups and conducting arbitrary arrests and illegal detention of Rwandan nationals.

The summit resolved that Uganda will, in the next one month, verify these allegations.

Once proved, Uganda will take all measures possible to address the challenges, according to a statement.

The actions will be confirmed by the Ad-hoc committee for the implementation of Luanda MOU.

Once the recommendations are fulfilled, satisfactorily, the communique says, a fifth summit will be convened in 15 days (after the one month) for the solemn reopening of the borders and normalisation of ties.

Presidents Paul Kagame, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda were joined by Angolan President João Lourenço and his Congolese counterpart Félix Tshisekedi.