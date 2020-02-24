Liberia: Chamber of Commerce Elections Slated for March 10

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has announced March 10, 2020, as a new and final date for its upcoming General Elections to elect new corps of officers during the 69th Annual General Meeting.

The LCC's election requires all members that are in good financial standing to seek office or nominate someone for the following positions including President, Auditor, Arbitration Committee (3 Members) and Executive Council (11 Members).

The statement, signed and sent via email on Thursday, February 20, by the LCC Secretary-General, SalaMartu Stephanie Duncan, said only members who have paid their annual membership dues with a zero balance shall be eligible to nominate, vote, and/or contest in the elections. All delinquent members should make full payments of annual membership dues to the Secretariat no later than 12:00 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

As prescribed by the Articles of Association of the LCC: Section 6:At each Annual General Meeting of the Chamber, all members of the council and officers of The Chamber shall retire. The retiring members shall be eligible for re-election if they are members in good standing and have attended six (6) or more meetings during the year. The election of officers and members shall be conducted in the manner prescribed by the Bye-Laws.

Also, the By-Laws of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce on Election and Voting notes that forms of application for candidates for membership of the Chamber shall be obtainable at the office, but applications in writing conforming to the conditions of the form will be accepted.

According to LCC, a person, firm or company shall not consider to be duly nominated unless the recommendation accompanying the application form referring to in article 17 of the article of the Association, is signed by two members in good standing, noting that, "To constitute membership within Article 17 payment of entrance fee and first subscription must be made with the application."

"All members of the Chamber shall be entitled to make nominations for the office of President, and elected members of the Council. Candidates for the position of President will be requested to make remarks prior to the holding of elections," the Article of Association states.

The Elections Committee encourages all aspiring candidates for the position of president to express his/her intent to contest the position and share with the committee his/her plans for the Liberia Chamber of Commerce. The expression of intent and plans submitted will be shared with the general membership of the Chamber to facilitate a smooth nomination process.

Proxies

All completed proxy forms must be signed and submitted to the Secretariat no later than 2PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

In order to allow the Secretariat time to update the final membership list and prepare for Elections, payments for membership will NOT be accepted after 2 PM March 10, 2020.

A Preliminary List of LCC members (both paid and non-paid) will be provided to the General Membership by email and posted on the website by 5 PM on the following dates: Friday, February 21, 2020; Friday, February 28, 2020, Friday, March 6, 2020, and Monday, March 9, 2020.

As prescribed by the LCC Articles of Association:

Section 17: Candidate for membership in the Chamber must sign a written application and an agreement to be bound, if accepted, by the memorandum and Articles of Association and Bye-Law. This application must be accompanied by a recommendation signed by two members of the Council, starting the candidate is a proper person to be accepted as a member of the Chamber.

Section 18: This application should be brought before the Council at their next or some subsequent meeting, when the majority of the member of the Council then present may accept the candidate as a member. Such acceptance, together with payment of the entrance fee and subscription, will constitute membership.