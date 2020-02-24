Southern Africa: Half of SADC Population Using Open Fires to Prepare Meals - Energy Minister

24 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The energy sector is undoubtedly the key enabler of economic development in the region, Energy Minister Fortune Chasi said.

"Any slackening in the provision of power and petroleum products or services will result in stagnation or regression in the region's economy," he said.

"The region thrives on its historical dependence on each other to the extent that any energy challenge or success in one country will naturally spill over into the neighbouring state and eventually the entire region."

Officially opening the Regional Energy Regulators Association of Southern Africa (RERA) annual general meeting and conference at Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls this past week, Chasi said half the population in the SADC region still cooked and heated their homes using open fire.

"Currently, the average electricity access in the region stands at 48% with the rural areas being at 32%," he said.

"There are close to 50% of our people in this region who still cook and heat their homes using open fires that burn wood, animal dung or coal is heartrending.

"To also imagine that there are some communities who travel many kilometres to fill up their cars or gas cylinders is also difficult to comprehend.

"We need to demonstrate the region's commitment to increasing access to modern energy by stimulating investment in every part of the country and region. We are advocating for a just energy transition where no-one should be left behind."

He added, "My challenge to you is that you engage as regional energy experts to find solutions to our regional supply challenges not to excel in lamentations. For our investors, these challenges present huge opportunities."

The Energy Minister said Zimbabwe was experiencing energy challenges though the government has since devised coping mechanisms.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.