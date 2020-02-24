Ghana: Dominion College of Bishops Consecrates 2 Clergymen

The Dominion College of Bishops last Saturday held a consecration ceremony for the elected bishop, Dr Albert Ken Dapatem, to the Episcopal office of a bishop in Accra.

He was given a rod, Holy Communion and anointed with oil to give him spiritual protection to carry out his mandate.

The consecration ceremony which was done in collaboration with Dominion Fire Chapel International (DFCI), Heaven Mandate Ministries and Life Vision Church (LVC) also saw apostolic induction of Dr Richard Sarkodee-Adoo.

Speaking at the ceremony, the General Overseer of DFCI, Most Reverend Kwabena Amonoo-Niezer, who consecrated and inducted the two men of God charged them to uphold the virtues of God and win lost souls.

"Visit the sick, care for the poor, be merciful, uphold the truth and make disciples of all nations," he said.

Most Rev Amonoo-Niezer explained that the work of God comes with huge responsibilities, and urged them to sharpen and edify their spiritual life by constantly reading the Bible, while praying fervently to usher the children of God into the path of righteousness.

He stated that their spiritual mandate was to build up the weak and strengthen the flesh in order for people not to go astray, adding that "do not walk in your own understanding but acknowledge God to direct your path."

The College, he said, was inter-dominated and has the vision to train bishops to conform to the word of God as well as the laws of the land and propel them to give right doctrines that would bring peace to the people for them to refrain from sin.

Bishop elect Dr Nathaniel Ashong-Dennis, the Pastor for World Wide Charismatic Mission Chapel at Dodowa, called on them to be totally consecrated and eschew from things that might lead them to sin.

The fearing of God, he noted, was vital in the work of the Lord and advised them to fear God and disconnect from bad associations.

Dr Ashong-Dennis also encouraged pastors to desist from being money conscious and do the will of God, stressing that "someday you will reap the benefits of your good work."

The consecrated Bishop, Dr Albert Ken Dapatem, founder of LVC, promised to work in tandem with his mandate to raise pastors, bring people to God and continue building churches across the nation, and underscored the need for pastors to be trained and obtain the requisite papers from the law court before being ordained.