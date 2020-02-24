Ghana: Dominion College of Bishops Consecrates 2 Clergymen

24 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Joyceline Natally Cudjoe

The Dominion College of Bishops last Saturday held a consecration ceremony for the elected bishop, Dr Albert Ken Dapatem, to the Episcopal office of a bishop in Accra.

He was given a rod, Holy Communion and anointed with oil to give him spiritual protection to carry out his mandate.

The consecration ceremony which was done in collaboration with Dominion Fire Chapel International (DFCI), Heaven Mandate Ministries and Life Vision Church (LVC) also saw apostolic induction of Dr Richard Sarkodee-Adoo.

Speaking at the ceremony, the General Overseer of DFCI, Most Reverend Kwabena Amonoo-Niezer, who consecrated and inducted the two men of God charged them to uphold the virtues of God and win lost souls.

"Visit the sick, care for the poor, be merciful, uphold the truth and make disciples of all nations," he said.

Most Rev Amonoo-Niezer explained that the work of God comes with huge responsibilities, and urged them to sharpen and edify their spiritual life by constantly reading the Bible, while praying fervently to usher the children of God into the path of righteousness.

He stated that their spiritual mandate was to build up the weak and strengthen the flesh in order for people not to go astray, adding that "do not walk in your own understanding but acknowledge God to direct your path."

The College, he said, was inter-dominated and has the vision to train bishops to conform to the word of God as well as the laws of the land and propel them to give right doctrines that would bring peace to the people for them to refrain from sin.

Bishop elect Dr Nathaniel Ashong-Dennis, the Pastor for World Wide Charismatic Mission Chapel at Dodowa, called on them to be totally consecrated and eschew from things that might lead them to sin.

The fearing of God, he noted, was vital in the work of the Lord and advised them to fear God and disconnect from bad associations.

Dr Ashong-Dennis also encouraged pastors to desist from being money conscious and do the will of God, stressing that "someday you will reap the benefits of your good work."

The consecrated Bishop, Dr Albert Ken Dapatem, founder of LVC, promised to work in tandem with his mandate to raise pastors, bring people to God and continue building churches across the nation, and underscored the need for pastors to be trained and obtain the requisite papers from the law court before being ordained.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.