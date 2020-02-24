Ghana: New CCTU VC Urged to Position Varsity As Centre of Academic Excellence in Sub-Region

Cape Coast — The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has inducted Rev. Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institution during an investiture held on campus with a charge for him to help position the university as a centre of excellence in the sub-region.

He becomes the first substantive VC of the CCTU after the school transitioned from a polytechnic to a technical university in 2018.

He replaces Prof. Osei-Owusu Achaw who occupied the position in an acting capacity from December 2018 to May 2019.

The chairman of the Governing Council of CCTU, Prof. Harold Amonoo-Kwofi, who presided over the investiture and administered the oath of office, admonished the new VC to be proactive and develop programmes that would support the transformation agenda of the university.

He cautioned him to refrain from engaging in acts that would lead to misappropriation of funds and also admonished him to follow laid down rules and procedures to protect the funds of CCTU.

"The taxpayers' money should be spent in line with the procurement laws, tax laws and the New Public Financial Management Act," he said.

Prof. Amonoo-Kwofi gave an assurance of the Council's resolve not to interfere in the day-to-day administration of the university, saying, "However, we will not hesitate to step in when it becomes necessary, particularly when the matter borders on breach of law".

He urged the management of the institution to focus on renewable energy which, he said, was the niche area of CCTU.

"It is expected therefore, that CCTU will become not only a centre of excellence for renewable energy and training, but also, the national reference centre for renewable information and expertise," he said.

He further stated the need for the university to collaborate with industry to conduct groundbreaking action research into wind energy, solar energy, biomass energy, biogas energy, tidal wave energy and geothermal energy among others and then suggest how the country could take advantage for domestic and industrial needs.

Rev Prof Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, during the investiture, affirmed his commitment to providing strategic leadership and guidance to the management team, staff and students to ensure that CCTU achieves its mandate as a technical university.

"I am also committed to fairness and dedication to the promotion of high academic and moral standards," he said.

He further expressed his commitment in the application of the statutes and all other relevant policies as well as the provision of an enabling environment for research, teaching and learning.

Prof. Owusu-Sekyere explained that, management in collaboration with the Mechanical Engineering Department was looking at the possibility of developing a street sweeper for the Cape Coast metropolis.

"They have the ability to do that and have promised to do so too. We are hoping that, in the not too distant future we will see the street sweeper at work on the roads of Cape Coast," he indicated.

Picture 1: Prof Harold Amonoo-Kwofi being assisted by Bishop Richard Ampadu-Duku of the Victory Bible Church International (second from left) to induct Prof Owusu-Sekyere (second from right) into office.

Picture 2: Prof. Owusu-Sekyere taking the oath of office being administered by Prof. Harold Amonoo-Kwofi .