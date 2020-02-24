Somalia: At Least One Soldier Killed and Two Wounded in Somalia Fighting

A heavy gunfight erupted between the Somali national army [SNA] and Al-Shabaab militants in the Bay region has left at least one soldier dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

The battle ensued after SNA forces launched an attack against Al-Shabaab base in Bur-Eyl village, located on the outskirts of Burhakabo town on Monday morning.

The government troops managed to briefly take over the control of the area after overpowering Al-Shabaab fighters during the fighting in which both sides suffered casualties, according to local officials and residents.

The latest reports from the area indicate that Al-Shabaab has regained control of the locality following the withdrawal of the Somali forces.

It's yet unclear why the SNA retreated back.