Somalia: At Least One Soldier Killed and Two Wounded in Somalia Fighting

24 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A heavy gunfight erupted between the Somali national army [SNA] and Al-Shabaab militants in the Bay region has left at least one soldier dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

The battle ensued after SNA forces launched an attack against Al-Shabaab base in Bur-Eyl village, located on the outskirts of Burhakabo town on Monday morning.

The government troops managed to briefly take over the control of the area after overpowering Al-Shabaab fighters during the fighting in which both sides suffered casualties, according to local officials and residents.

The latest reports from the area indicate that Al-Shabaab has regained control of the locality following the withdrawal of the Somali forces.

It's yet unclear why the SNA retreated back.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.