Malawi: Police Say Power Outage At Parliament Was Sabotage

24 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Members of parliament meet Monday afternoon for a last minute deal to pass the Constitutional Court sanctioned electoral reform bills after parliament was suspended on Friday for power black out in what the police say was sabotage.

Sabotage on electricity lines

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said there was electricity blackout at Parliament and the surrounding areas in Lilongwe, Friday, February 21, 2020.

Kadadzera said Escom faults officers led by the Zone Manager, Mr A Zulu, followed the faulty powerline to Parliament and found the interception wire hung by unknown people around Area 10.

"Escom officers informed the police at Capital Hill Police Unit and were escorted to the said place.

"The wire was removed by Escom faults officers in the presence of the police and power was restored," he said.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets are blamed for the sabotage.

Debate and voting on the proposed constitutional amendment bill to allow for timeframe for a fresh presidential election and provide provisions for a runoff has been shifted to this afternoon after it was shot down on Thursday.

The Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament says failing to pass the amendment bill will create a constitutional crisis in the country as this was the last call towards the holding of the court-ordered fresh election.

While the opposition says the bill has to be passed as a matter of urgency in light of the 21-day ultimatum issued by the Constitutional Court, the government side says MPs need time to consult their constituents.

