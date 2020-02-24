South Africa: Reply to Ayal Belling - We Are Revolutionising Government's Approach to Youth Employment

opinion

The default posture of criticising government comes with a significant risk: That signs of innovation and progress are ignored or dismissed before they have even managed to get off the ground.

In his recent Op-Ed, Ayal Belling argues that "the unemployed remain without a realistic plan to create jobs". He declares the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his recent State of the Nation Address, to be "dead and underfunded".

The intervention is in fact the most concrete, realistic, fully cost (down to the last T-shirt) and well-funded programme to be announced by the government yet in order to tackle youth unemployment. It represents nothing less than a revolution in the government's approach to what is perhaps the greatest challenge that South Africa faces.

In reality, Belling should be the intervention's greatest advocate. The organisation that he has co-founded, Organising for Work, is an innovative new model of support for those who are unemployed. Belling himself acts as a voice for the voiceless, advocating for more and better-informed support for employment.

This is exactly the call which the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention answers.

In his address, the president announced five priority actions over the next five...