South Africa: Climate Crisis, the Issue On Which a United South Africa Can Address the World

opinion

The climate crisis may be global, but Africa has a particularly important role to play. As our continent stares down the barrel of the most dramatic demographic change, we are presented with huge challenges, but also unique opportunities.

The recently delivered State of the Nation Address covered many domestic issues facing South Africa, yet it was a great opportunity to also look globally.

We engage in this year with SA having taken the chairmanship of the African Union. I strongly believe this is Africa's decade for a much stronger contribution to global politics. Now is the time for us to lead the dialogue on climate change, and how we can develop in a sustainable manner.

We discuss Eskom, we discuss SAA, Prasa and Transnet. These are very important conversations, but we sometimes forget to have other conversations, about the region, about our role in the global political community. We can build a developmental curve that is economically strong with a sustainable future.

A conversation that should get more attention but is sometimes drowned out is the environmental crisis and how we are directly affected. Climate change is real and South Africa has a role to play in combatting it. The...