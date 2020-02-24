South Africa: Climate Crisis, the Issue On Which a United South Africa Can Address the World

24 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mmusi Maimane

The climate crisis may be global, but Africa has a particularly important role to play. As our continent stares down the barrel of the most dramatic demographic change, we are presented with huge challenges, but also unique opportunities.

The recently delivered State of the Nation Address covered many domestic issues facing South Africa, yet it was a great opportunity to also look globally.

We engage in this year with SA having taken the chairmanship of the African Union. I strongly believe this is Africa's decade for a much stronger contribution to global politics. Now is the time for us to lead the dialogue on climate change, and how we can develop in a sustainable manner.

We discuss Eskom, we discuss SAA, Prasa and Transnet. These are very important conversations, but we sometimes forget to have other conversations, about the region, about our role in the global political community. We can build a developmental curve that is economically strong with a sustainable future.

A conversation that should get more attention but is sometimes drowned out is the environmental crisis and how we are directly affected. Climate change is real and South Africa has a role to play in combatting it. The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.