Ghana: Poga Donates to Alma Mater

24 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Three year groups of the Past OLA Girls Association (POGA) have donated 300 foldable chairs at a total cost of GH¢160,000 to the school.

They are the POGA 1979, SSS 1994 and the 1999 year groups.

Each group donated 100 chairs which are meant for use in the assembly hall.

Miss Edith Gavor, spokesman of the 1979 year group said that the gesture was in line with the past students' tradition of giving back a bit of what they had acquired from their alma mater.

"We will continue to support OLA in various ways to lift its flag to greater heights," she assured.

Receiving the chairs, Miss Regina Coffie, the headmistress, expressed gratitude for the furniture and said that the donation was highly touching and timely.

"The chairs will definitely enhance activities in the assembly hall," she added.

The donation coincided with the just-ended 66th speech and prize giving day of the school which was marked under the theme: Celebration the Past, Planning the Future for Women in Decision Making - Realities and Opportunities.

The guest speaker was Dr Mrs Dzifa-Bella Imelda-Odille Ofori Adjei, a consultant paediatric ophthalmologist and ophthalmic surgeon at the Korle Teaching Hospital in Accra.

She observed that the insatiable lust for money among young people in the contemporary Ghanaian society was killing their spirit of volunteering.

She urged the youth to acquire the desire to help others in society without any profit motive, and also study diligently towards a bright future.

