Nigeria: Coronavirus - Govt Shuts Another Chinese Supermarket

1 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele, David O Royal

Following the shutdown of the Panda supermarket, twenty-four hours later, the federal government has waded into another Chinese supermarket, known as the Haopeng Hotel and Restaurant limited, in Jabi, Abuja.

Addressing newsmen, Babatunde Irukera, Chief Executive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, said what the agency has done was to close the place down like it did the Panda supermarket.

He added such action will be taken anywhere they discover supply of products that could endanger lives of people.

