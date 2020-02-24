Ghana: Man Stabs Neighbour to Death Over Woman

Wa — An 18-year-old man, Salifu Haruna Mahamudu, is in police custody at Wa for allegedly stabbing to death 20-year-old Issah Mahamudu as a result of a brawl over a woman at Duwie, a suburb of Gwollu, in the Upper West Region.

The suspect was later arrested from his hideout in the bush after escaping from the crime scene.

According the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Gwollu District Police received a call from the Duwie Chief Palace that the suspect had been detained by the chief for alleged murder.

He said the chief handed over the suspect to the police, and the suspect led the personnel to a nearby bush where the almost decomposed body of the deceased was found.

Insp Boateng said medical examination on the body at the Gwollu District Hospital, indicated that Mahamudu suffered cutlass wounds, adding that the body was released to the family for burial.

He said the suspect has been transferred to the police at Wa, and the woman in the centre of the incident would located for interrogation.

In a related development, 53-year-old Batori Gbare allegedly stabbed his elder brother, Tinye Kummunri, to death at Kanyini, a suburb of Sombo in the Nadowli Kaleo District after a misunderstanding.

Insp Boateng told the Ghanaian Times at Wa on Sunday that the chief of the community reported the incident to the poice at Kaleo, and when the police went to the scene, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on his chest.

He said the suspect committed suicide by hanging, both bodies have been taken to the Wa Regional Hospital Morgue for preservation whilst investigation was ongoing.

Again, on Tuesday the Wa Circuit Court presided by Mr Braima Sydndy, remanded 37-year-old Hassan Ayariba into prison custody for allegedly killing a 35-year old businessman, Sule Santoro, at his shop at Dobile, a suburb of Wa.

Insp Boateng said the suspect allegedly stabbed the business man with an object, killing him instantly and bolted

He said the suspect was arrested a day after the police launched a search for him and was put before court.

Insp Boateng assured the public that the police would work assiduously to ensure that miscreants in the society were weeded out to ensure sanctity.

Meanwhile the suspect would reappear before the court on March 13, 2020.