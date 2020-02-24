Ghana: Bury Difference Over Pwalugu Multi - Purpose Irrigation Dam - Tongraan

Tongo — The Paramount Chief of the Tongo Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to allow their political stance to overshadow the relevance of the socio-economic benefits the Multi-purpose Pwalugu Dam Irrigation project seeks to bring about when completed.

The Paramount Chief who is also a Member of the Council of State gave the advice on Saturday at the celebration of this year's "Tengmaalug Laong festival", celebrated annually by the chiefs and people of the Tongo Traditional Area to thank their gods and ancestors for blessing and seeing them throughout the year peacefully.

The Paramount Chief advised the Minority caucus in Parliament, especially those from the north to bury their political differences and to dialogue and forge together for the fullest implementation of development project for the benefit of the people.

While commending the government for taking the bold steps in foreseeing to the Bolgatanga Polytechnic to be converted into a technical university, the Paramount Chief impressed upon the government to expedite its action in finalising the process.

He stressed that this was necessary because the Bolgatanga Polytechnic when converted, would help absorb the numerous students churned out under the Government's Policy of the Free Senior High School.

On the issue about the clamour by some citizens from the region on the need for government to re-site the intended airport outside the region instead of Sumbrungu which is closer to the regional capital, the paramount chief stated that all over, airports are sited in the regional capitals.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the government to site the intended airport at Sumbrungu where previous governments had already done preparatory works for the commencement of the airport.

The paramount chief appealed to parents to ensure the proper upbringing of their children to help enrich the cultural values and commended mining companies in the area to continue to foster harmony and peace.

The Pwalugu Multipurpose Project which is expected to have a 60-megawatt hydropower plant and the 50-megawatt solar-power plant when completed as promised by the ruling government in four to five years would be the very first hydro-solar hybrid system in the country.

It is also envisaged that the dam project when completed at Pwalugu would serve as a reservoir to hold the large volumes of water spilled from the Bagre Dam for irrigation purposes and for the generation of electricity and would be the permanent solution to the problem of spillage from the Bagre Dam.

The festival which is on the theme "Harnessing the Social, Economic and Cultural Heritage of our People for the Development of Telenteng," attracted the citizens from the area including people from all walks and life who were treated to traditional drumming, dancing and diner organised by the traditional council at the Palace of the Paramount Chief.

The Regional Minister, Ms Tangoba Abayage, lauded the efforts of the Tongo Traditional Council led by the Paramount for ensuring the maintenance of peace in the area.

She said without peaceful co-existence there was no way the government could implement its numerous social interventions including Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School, the School Feeding Programme among others.