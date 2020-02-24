Ghana: 49 Parliamentary Aspirants File in C/R

24 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — A total of 49 parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region have filed their nominations to contest to represent the party in the 19 Constituencies that have sitting NPP Members of Parliament (MPs).

Three out of the 22 constituencies in the region namely Ejumako-Enyan-Essiam, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem and Agona East, which had MPs from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and considered as orphan constituencies' held their parliamentary primaries last year.

The aspirants after the nominations would go through vetting processes and cleared by the party before they will be allowed to contest the election to be held in April 25.

Two of the incumbent members of parliament namely, Afenyo Markin and Francis Cudjoe, the current Deputy Minister of Fisheries, were the sole candidates who filed to contest the Effutu and Ekumfi parliamentary slots respectively.

With respect to the other forms submitted, three persons had filed to contest for the Assin North Constituency who are the incumbent, Abena Durowaa Mensah, Eric Amankwa Blay and Emmanuel Antwi Boasiako while the incumbent for Twifo Atti- Mokwa, Abraham Odoom filed his nomination alongside Professor Francis Owusu-Mensah and Ebenezer Obeng Dwamena.

For the Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency, the incumbent MP and deputy minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wereko-Brobbey will be battling it out, with Nana Kwame Hagan for the party's parliamentary ticket for the constituency with the Gomoa East constituency will witness straight fight between the incumbent, Kojo Asamany and his challenger Richard Panford.

James Korsah Brown will be challenging the incumbent, Ekow Kwansa Hayford for the Mfantseman constituency slot of the party at the close of nomination and the incumbent MP for Agona West and Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Morrison will be contesting against three other candidates who are Evans Coleman, former MP for the area, Samuel Obodai and Yawson Otoo to scuttle her second term parliamentary bid.

The current MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour will be battling it out with

Joseph Kofi Damtse, a deputy Minister of Communications, and MP for Awutu Senya West, George Andah will face off with Joseph Aidoo while in the Assin Central constituency, Ken Ohene Agyapong, the incumbent MP and sole contender Eric Baidoo have filed their nominations.

