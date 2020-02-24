South Africa: JSE Listings Have Halved Over the Past Two Decades, but Alternative Exchanges Are Picking Up Some of the Slack

analysis

Alternative stock exchanges were introduced to the local market to add choice and cut costs for consumers, but the competition is not eating into the JSE's lunch just yet. But it has nothing to do with the ability to challenge the status quo. The JSE leads the charge because in the eyes of the law no other stock exchanges exist.

The Financial Markets Act (FMA) refers to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) by name, and so does the Exchange Control Act. So no other licenced stock exchange has legal standing in these acts of legislation. With the law on the JSE's side, the playing field remains skewed in its favour.

But despite the regulatory bias, the JSE is facing a wave of delistings, while the smaller exchanges are adding to their arsenal.

According to a report by the market information service TimBukOne, there are currently only 344 listed companies on the JSE - down more than 40% from the 601 listed companies in 2001.

Many smaller companies have left the bourse after takeovers and others are on their way to being delisted - including the large food company, Pioneer Foods, which is being bought by Pepsico, and the storage company...