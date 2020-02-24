Ghana: Gunmen On Rampage ... Fire At Policeman

Kumasi — A policeman escaped death last Thursday when unknown gunmen fired at him at the outskirts of Adanwomase, near Bonwire in the Ashanti Region, leaving him with several gunshot wounds.

General Sergeant Christian Klomega of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service at Agona, in the Ashanti Regio is presently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

A police source at Agona District confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, but declined to give further details.

The Ghanaian Times, however, gathered that on reaching the outskirts of Adanwomase, on the Bonwire-Agona road, G/Sgt Klomega, who was driving a Toyota Corolla Saloon Car with registration number GC 4116 -12, was signaled to stop by the gun-wielding men, but he ignored and sped off.

The robbers shot at the vehicle, injuring the policeman, and some good Samaritans rushed him to the Asonomaso Government Hospital, but was referred to KATH.

The police have mounted a manhunt for the suspects.

Early this month, a female police woman was hospitalised after she was attacked by a gang of machete-wielding men at Kotei in the Oforikrom Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Police in the Ashanti Region confirmed the incident, and at least 20 people have been arrested for investigations.

Assembly member for the area, Justice Atobrah noted said "three days ago, about 7 pm, one Lance Corporal Clemencia was attacked by a gang. They stabbed her on her ribs and neck and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Hospital, and she is responding to treatment",.

It is recalled that two months ago, a policeman, Sgt. Emmanuel Chikudoh was killed after a bullion van he was escorting was attacked by armed men.

According to the police, the deceased was part of a team escorting an ADB bullion van to Essam in the Western Region when the incident occurred.

The police said they received a call from the acting Manager of the ADB bank at Sefwi Wiawso that their van, with registration number GT 9436-17 Nissan, had come under attack at the outskirt of 290 community near Asempaneye.