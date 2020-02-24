Ghana: Wontumi Cautions Party Members Not to Be Swayed By Prophecies

24 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi has cautioned the hierachy and members of the party not to be swayed and complacent with the many prophecies that has predicted an emphatic victory for the NPP in the 2020 elections.

"To my NPP Patriots, let us not get too swayed and complacent with the many prophecies that has predicted an emphatic victory for the NPP in the 2020 elections, instead, let it serve as a motivation to move beyond our comfort zone to support and assist the party and the government to communicate the extraordinary achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration within the past three years of being in charge of the destiny of our country," he admonished.

He pointed out that inconsistency with the NPP tradition, party supporters, faithful, members, operatives and well wishers had always worked hard to achieve victories and had never been complacent about anything because they understand elections and know that anything could happen.

Mr Antwi indicated that for the party to have a convincing victory in the upcoming elections, it had commenced a voter education programme for party operatives and also preparing them for the registration exercise in that area.

He insisted that "the Akufo-Addo-led administration has delivered almost all the promises it made to the citizenry for the party to win the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections convincingly and also successfully implemented key promises that touch the core of the nation's growth and development, including the free Senior High School, One District-One Factory, One Village-One Dam and the One Constituency-One Ambulance, Planting for Food and Jobs and the Nation Builders Corp projects and programmes." -kingdomfmonline.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

