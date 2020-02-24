Nigerian Film, 'The Delivery Boy' Screens At Pan African Film Festival

24 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Award-winning film, 'The Delivery Boy' has screened at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PAFF, held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 23, is the U.S.' largest gathering of black filmmakers, audiences and other stakeholders from around the world.

The film's director, Adekunle 'Nodash' Adejuiyigbe represented Nigeria at the festival where the film screened multiple times and earned rave reviews.

'The Delivery Boy' is the story of a runaway teenage suicide bomber (Jammal Ibrahim) and his newfound ally, a young prostitute (Jemima Osunde) who must rely on each other to survive the night.

They search for answers to situations that made them who they are. They are both running out of time and soon realise they need each other to achieve their goals.

Their journey takes them through the underbelly of the city exposing the hidden backside of the African society and its dangerous culture of silence in the presence of evil.

NAN reports that 'The Delivery Boy' snagged the 'Beat Achievement in Visual Effects' award at the 2019 African Movie Academy Award (AMAA).

The film, which earned 12 AMAA nominations, is the story of a runaway teenage suicide bomber (Jammal Ibrahim) and his newfound ally, a young prostitute (Jemima Osunde), who must rely on each other to survive the night.

They search for answers to situations that made them who they are. They are both running out of time and soon realise they need each other to achieve their goals.

The film has screened around the world in various festivals including the 25th New York African Film Festival, Lights, Camera, Action Film Festival and Nollywood Week Paris.

'The Delivery Boy' also screened at Jagran International Film Festival, Lake International Pan African Film Festival, Real Time International Film Festival and won Best Nigerian Film at the 2018 AFRIFF Globe Awards.

NAN also reports that the film received accolades as part of the films that represented Nigerian cinema at the Carthage Film Festival, Tunisia in 2019. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.