South Africa: One to Watch - Ronald Lamola, the Young Minister With Presidential Attributes

Predicting the future is foolish. In the ANC, past performance is not an indicator of future results. However, it does appear that there is at least one possible contender for power in eight years' time.

One of the questions asked in certain circles is about succession and the future. Who will take over from President Cyril Ramaphosa? Who would he want to take over? Who would be the person who could -- should nothing tectonic happen from now until late 2027 -- continue with the reformist agenda?

Looking at the ANC at the moment, there does not appear to be much choice. Several developments have made it difficult for obvious candidates of the younger generation to come through. Some have ended up in factions that make it difficult for them to appeal to a large cross-section of the ANC. Others, because of their proximity to power, have the shadows of past and future scandals over them. Others may just not possess the rare combination of traits that has produced people like Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa himself.

There is a gaping opportunity for the right candidate. This person would need to be untainted by scandal. They would have to...