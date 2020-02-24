South Africa: One to Watch - Ronald Lamola, the Young Minister With Presidential Attributes

24 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Predicting the future is foolish. In the ANC, past performance is not an indicator of future results. However, it does appear that there is at least one possible contender for power in eight years' time.

One of the questions asked in certain circles is about succession and the future. Who will take over from President Cyril Ramaphosa? Who would he want to take over? Who would be the person who could -- should nothing tectonic happen from now until late 2027 -- continue with the reformist agenda?

Looking at the ANC at the moment, there does not appear to be much choice. Several developments have made it difficult for obvious candidates of the younger generation to come through. Some have ended up in factions that make it difficult for them to appeal to a large cross-section of the ANC. Others, because of their proximity to power, have the shadows of past and future scandals over them. Others may just not possess the rare combination of traits that has produced people like Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa himself.

There is a gaping opportunity for the right candidate. This person would need to be untainted by scandal. They would have to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.