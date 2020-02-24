Namibia: NSFAF Boots Nghiwete Out

THE Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has terminated the contract of suspended chief executive Hilya Nghiwete effective from 7 February.

Nghiwete, who had been in charge of the students fund since 2013, was suspended on 16 April 2018 with full benefits.

She was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of maladministration, gross insubordination, policy violations, conflict of interest and mismanagement of the NSFAF funds.

In a statement on Friday, the student fund's board chairperson Klemens /Awarab said after careful consideration of the factual and legal issues at play, weighing up the factor of fairness to both Nghiwete and NSFAF, the board resolved that it was best to terminate the employment relationship with her.

According to /Awarab, following a forensic investigation into the allegations against Nghiwete, further charges were presented to her in September 2018.

"Nghiwete refused to co-operate with the investigation. The disciplinary process, headed by an independent chairperson, has still not been completed due to a number of delays, the majority of which have been at the instance of Nghiwete, resulting in a significant increase in the costs," he said.

The board chairperson noted that the fund was also not able to establish whether or not the disciplinary process could indeed continue in April 2020, worsening the uncertainty in the matter.

"Meanwhile, Ms Nghiwete has no sense of urgency in having the disciplinary proceedings finalised because she is receiving her full remuneration. Subsequent thereto, and after full consideration of the matter, the conduct of Ms Nghiwete is viewed by the board to be grossly unreasonable and aimed at frustrating the disciplinary process which in the context of the employment relationship is utterly unfair to the Fund," /Awarab said.