South Africa: Covid-19 - Why Protecting Human Rights Matters in Epidemics

analysis

The danger of a virus that could rapidly spread across the world and potentially kill millions of people has long been warned of. As far back as 1996, the World Health Organisation was warning that 17-million people a year were dying prematurely because of infectious diseases and that 'at least' 30 new diseases had emerged in the last 20 years which 'together threaten the health of hundreds of millions of people'.

The world is out of balance.

Paradoxically, the technological leaps of the last 20 years, when combined with fatal deregulation and disinvestment from public health systems, have created fertile ground for the emergence and rapid diffusion of deadly new pathogens: mass urbanisation, air transport, global heating and ecological degradation constitute a toxic broth for the spread of disease.

It's happened before: The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500-million people worldwide - about one-third of the planet's population at the time - and killed an estimated 20- to 50-million people.

Since then, there have been periodic panics about HIV, Zika, Ebola, H5N1, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). By comparison with the 1918 flu or HIV, COVID-19 pales...