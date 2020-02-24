Ghana: 'Muslim Must Embrace Secular Education As Catalyst for Devt'

Education is imperative to the socio-economic, cultural and political development of the Muslim community in Ghana.

To this end, the leadership of Muslims must encourage the youth to seek secular education to enable them to be useful to their society and the nation.

These were the words of Alhaji Gado Mohammed, a member of the advisory board, office of the National Chief Imam, on Saturday at the National Conference of Muslim Representatives in Accra.

Alhaji Mohammed who chaired the conference said he was concerned that Muslims were the least educated, doing menial jobs and earning meagre salaries.

The Muslim cleric, who was a former Managing Director of Cocoa Marketing Board underscored the need for Muslims to pool talents and resources together to engineer social and economic change.

He urged the conference attended by regional Muslim representatives, Islamic scholars, Members of Parliament, students and a non-governmental organisation to support the cause of improving the well-being of Muslim communities.

In a welcome address, Dr Al-Hussein Zakaria, the out-going president of the Coalition of Muslim Organisations in Ghana (COMOG) asked Muslims to work collectively to change the unfortunate narrative.

He said Muslims need strong leadership, one that solves problems and unify the rank and file.

Dr Zakaria advised Muslims to eschew bitterness, rancor and envy as those attributes impedes societal cohesion and development.

He said Muslims had contributed to the socio-economic transformation of Ghana, having produced two vice presidents- the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is the current Vice President of Ghana.

Mr Moses Foh Amoaning, the Executive Secretary of National Coalition for Proper Human Rights and Family Values commended Muslims for promoting good moral values.

The private legal practitioner who was represented by Emmanuel Owusu Acheaw urged COMOG to stand against attempts by government to reintroduce Compulsory Sexuality Education (CSE) into the educational curriculum.