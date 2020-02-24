Sierra Leone: Minister of Energy On Assessment At Njala University for 500 Kw Solar Light

By MoE Comm. Unit

The Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay has conducted a site visit at Njala University, Mokonde campus on the 18th of February, 2020, for a 500kw solar mini grid installation. His visit was accompanied by a foreign delegation from AUDA NEPAD, the Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Higher Education and the Development Secretary from the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

The visit came about from the courtesy call made by the foreign delegation from AUDA NEPAD on the minister on Monday, 17th of February, 2020, for the installation of solar electricity at Njala University and the mokonde community, under the AUDA NEPAD renewable energy project.

In his key note statement, Alhaji Kanja Sesay applauded the delegates for selecting Sierra Leone among other ECOWAS countries. He said the selection came about as a result of unacceptable energy accessibility of 16% which is the current energy status of the country. He noted that the government has been busy looking for solution for Njala University thus considered this laudable project is a relief for government. He disclosed that he supported the first phase of the project to be implemented at Njala University due to the fact that Njala as an academic institution falls under the President's flagship program. He therefore considered the AUDA NEPAD renewable project as sustainable one for the university and the community.

The Development Secretary at the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, Peter Sam Kpakra explained the outcome of the meeting held in Burkina Faso on the implementation of renewable energy for four African countries that have low access to clean energy in which Sierra Leone is one of the beneficiaries. He said this laudable project is geared towards transforming the university and the socio-economic lives of the people at the Mokonde community.

The Vice Chancellor and Principal of Njala University, Prof. Abdullah Mansaray underscored the significance of the project, noting that it would help enhanced the administrative work of the university and help improve students' performance at the university. He took outlined the challenges, adding that energy constitutes one of them. In relation to this, he said the administration's disbursement for fuel on weekly basis is One Hundred Million Leones and therefore considered such amount as huge loss for the administration. He therefore on behalf of the administration pledged his commitment to secure the project.

Moreover, the head of the delegation who also doubles as the Head of Environmental Sustainability-AUDA NEPAD, Mohamed Abdul Salam said Sierra Leone has rich energy resources which is beneficial to the renewable energy project. He said that the project has four phases, noting that phase one is the identification for the installation of the solar mini grid, phase two is the implementation stage, phase three is connection to the main grid and phase four would focus on cross border with other ECOWAS countries.

The visit was climaxed by field assessment at the university where the installation of the solar grid would be constructed.