Nigeria: Govt Moves Against Empty Containers, Abandoned Cargo At Ports

19 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has called for stiff penalties for shippers who abandon their cargo at the ports calling for those cargo to be auctioned.

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr. Hassan Bello made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Comptroller General, Nigerian Customs Service in Abuja.

He said the extreme measure has become imperative in the face of sustained ports congestion and lack of government warehouses where those cargo are to be kept before the owners come for them.

"Overtime cargo is still a problem. This goes to the shippers too. They are using the ports as storage rather than a pass-through facility. We have to abolish abandonment of cargo. If cargo are abandoned, it should be auctioned so space can be created for incoming cargo" he said.

According to him, sometimes the abandoned cargo takes up to 35 percent space out of the cargo's occupancy level at the terminals, a situation he described as unacceptable.

The ES also raised the issue of empty containers littering the ports and constituting nuisance at the ports and called on Customs to do something about it.

"There is this issue of empty containers. We need to come together and make rules and sanctions against empty containers at the ports. Every ship that come should have corresponding sweepers to come take away the empty containers" he said.

According to him, the empty containers are dangerous to our economy. He said the empty container deposits are collected by shipping companies adding that we shouldn't have empty containers in our ports.

Commenting, the CG Customs, Mr. Hamid Ali said all of the concerns are noted and action will be taken.

He also indicated that the Nigerian customs will soon install scanners at every point of entry in Nigeria to check smuggling and those who under declare duties.

He said the Nigerian Customs will soon be fully automated in its drive to have an e-Customs regime.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.