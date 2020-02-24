Sudan: Ambassador of France Visits University of Kordofan

Obied — Vice-Chancellor of University of Kordofan, Prof. Babiker Karama Abdalla, received in his office Wednesday the ambassador of France to Sudan, Emmanuelle Blatmann.

Deans of faculties, institutes and administrative units attended the meeting.

The visit aims to discuss the ways of common cooperation between the Kordofan University and the French universities and scientific institutes in the scientific and academic fields, implementing the joint research and exchange the experiences.

From his part, Prof. Karama, has praised the great and fruitful cooperation between the University of Kordofan and French universities and research centers, hoping that the training programs in the field of French language would continue to includes the various specializations of university faculties. .

The French Ambassador explained that the Embassy is working to link the University of Kordofan with the French research centers, stressing that France supports education in Sudan amid transformations taking place in the country the glorious December revolution.