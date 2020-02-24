Africa: Sudan Participates in African Land Forces Summit

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chief of the Land Forces General Esam Mohamed Hassan Karar is chairing Sudan's delegation taking part in the 4-day African Land Forces Chiefs Summit which kicked off in Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa Tuesday.

The 8th session , which is taking place with participation of 40 African countries in addition to representatives of the south European countries under sponsorship of US African Command, is convening under the theme " Effective Command for Future Security".

The meeting will discuss a host of issues of concern to African countries pertaining to combating terrorism and developing common cooperative solutions to trans-national threats.

