Sudan and S. Sudan Sign Recommendations of Joint Mechanism

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Sudan and the state of South Sudan signed, today, Wednesday, in Juba, the recommendations and decisions of the meeting of the joint security, and political mechanism between the two countries that was held during the past two days following the impact of the incidents in Abyei region.

Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lieutenant General, Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, signed on behalf of the Republic of Sudan, and Lieutenant General Gabriel Gok Riak, Chief of Staff of the state of South Sudan Defence Forces, signed for his country, in the presence of members of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Lieutenant General, Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, stressed in his address following signing ceremony at Crown Hotel in Juba, the determination of the leadership in the two countries to work for consolidating security, peace and stability in the two countries.

He described the relationship between Sudan and S. Sudan as original, solid and deeply rooted in history, and it cannot only be described by political terms which will not satisfies greatness of this relationship, saying: "We are one people in two countries."

Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces explained that the mechanism's meeting was scheduled to be held in Khartoum, and was held in Juba, due to the impacts of the recent incidents in Abyei region.

Noting that the mechanism is the system of governance in the two countries, which its primary tasks are to achieve security and stability in the two countries, and to achieve and preserve peace in the Abyei region.

He pointed to the high national spirit, transparency, and impartiality that have dominated the meetings which have discussed the reports of the UNICEF mission on the situation in Abyei region, indicating that the meetings have reached implementable constructive recommendations maintaining security and stability in Abyei region, asserting the Sudan's commitment to all the mechanism previous decisions regarding the opening of crossings, and to complete the procedures for opening the crossings that were agreed upon.

He reiterated Sudan's confidence in the UNICEF mission, adding that the decisions reached by the mechanism's meeting in Juba are aimed at helping the mission in performing its duties in maintaining peace and stability in Abyei region, and calling on the mission to fulfil its great responsibilities, stressing that any failure in perform these tasks will affect the relations of the region's countries, announcing the convening of the mechanism's next meeting on the 25th of next month in Khartoum.

He concluded with thanks to the government and people of S. Sudan's state, and the Armed Forces of Southern Sudan for their good reception, generous hospitality and the good arrangement and organization of the meetings.

Chief of Staff of the state of South Sudan Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Gabriel Gok Riak, following the signing ceremony, affirmed his country's commitment to implement the recommendations and decisions of the meeting of the joint security and political mechanism for Sudan and South Sudan.

He said that the joint goal of the mechanism is to achieve security, peace and stability in the two countries, indicating their endeaover to provide a safe and stable environment for peaceful coexistence in Abyei region.

