Sudan: Wali of W. Kordofan Renews Commitment to Implement Resolutions of Reconciliation Conferences

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fula — Wali of West Kordofan State Maj.Gen. Abdalla Mohamed Abdalla has renewed full commitment to implementation of resolutions of all reconciliation conferences signed between the State's tribes during the past period.

Addressing opening sitting of reconciliation conference between two sub clans of Messairiya tribe-Zabda and Mahadi- Wednesday, the Wali of West Kordofan State, stressing resolve to implement all outcome of the reconciliation meeting , saying " we must not lose and life after today".

He urged the two disputed parties to provide concessions and to be above the naïve things, pointing out that West Kordofan State is important and strategic state but conflicts and wars, he added, have lagged it.

Maj. Gen. Abdalla called for unity of tribes for blocking the door before all seditions by discarding rumors and what raised in social media.

Chieftain of Falayta-Messairiya sub clan- Abdul-Monem Musa, said " it is the high time for peace and no r way for return to square of fighting among tribes, calling on all parties to overcome the sores of the past and present concessions for sake of peace.

SUNA noted that this issue dated back to 7 years ago when the two disputed parties exchanged accusations over killing of leaders of tribes.

