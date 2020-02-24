Sudan: Hamdouk Commends Civil Society Organizations' Role

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has commended roles played by civil society organizations working in the field of children's rights in Sudan, praising the role being assumed by the Save the Children Sweden organization in providing childhood health and educational services.

This came when the Prime Minister met in his office here Wednesday the head of the Save the Children Sweden organization, the Director of the International Program, and the country director Sudan.

Dr. Hamdouk affirmed that health and education are among the priorities of the transitional government's programs, underscoring the programs and projects implemented by the Swedish organization in the field of basic services for children in the Sudan.

For her part, the head of Save the Children Sweden affirmed the organization's support for the transitional government's efforts in the field of humanitarian work, noting that they have made visits to a number of states of Sudan, including the Red Sea State and the Jebel Marra area.

She said that one of the main programs of the organization is to combat the harmful habits of FGM and child marriage, expressing the organization's readiness to develop its work in Sudan to serve and support childhood programs, expressing pleasure over the change witnessed by Sudan after the glorious December Revolution.