Sudan: Family of Genaina Plane Crash Victim Stages Protest

Khartoum — Family of martyr Mohamed Ismail Hamza, an air operation officer at World Food Program who died in incident of Al-Genaina plane last January, staged a protest Wednesday in front of the Justice Ministry headquarters in Khartoum and handed over a memorandum to the Ministry.

The family said what motivated them to organize such protest was the full ambiguity that surrounded the incident and full neglect for the family of the victim by the state official authorities which have give concern only to the military component.

It said the WFP at the level of executive director in Rome offered condolences to family of the late Mohamed Hamza and regretted that condolences have not been extended by the state officials to family of the deceased.

The family demanded Minister of Justice to hold a press conference to give explanation to the public opinion about his apology from the flight before five minute from plane takeoff , calling for forming an committee to probe the incident and inform public about outcome of its investigation.