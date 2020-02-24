Sudan: Irrigation Minister Warns of the Danger of Not Cooperating in the Nile Water

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, considered cooperation between the Nile- Basin countries as a duty, not a choice, warning of the dangers that may result from non-cooperation in facing the challenges of climate change.

The Minister outlined in a press conference held ,Wwednesday, in the Grand Holiday Villa during the training course for the Regional Media within the activities of celebration of the Nile Day, the Minister discussed the joint projects of the Nile Basin countries, including a project to measure and monitor the floods of the eastern Nile Basin countries and a electricity generation project between Sudan and Ethiopia with a capacity of 200 megawatts.

Khartoum will host, next Saturday the celebration of the Nile Day, which was agreed upon on February 22, 1999 by ministers and officials responsible for water affairs in the countries of the basin

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.