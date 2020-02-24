Nigerian Singer, Akeju Lights Up New York's Times Square Billboard With Latest Single 'Sade'

24 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Latest single "Sade" by Nigerian-Ghanaian Newyork based artiste, Akeju featuring Tome has received widespread reviews since it's release. The artwork for the hit song was recently featured on a billboard at the world-famous Times Square in New York City, with over 400,00 daily international visitors and over 2 million viewers nationwide.

This indeed represents a great achievement for the Afrobeats artiste as he joins international A- list artistes to have a billboard in New York City Times Square.

The song which is currently trending globally and making shock waves in various homes in Africa was released on February 14, 2020 through his record label BSMG studio and produced by Mix master Garzy.

BSMG Studios is a multimedia agency focused on producing, marketing and distributing African and world music globally. Helping to promote artistes and producers focused on African music both traditional and afrobeats.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.