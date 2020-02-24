Rwanda: RPF Cadres to Strengthen Cells in Higher Learning Institutions

RPF-Inkotanyi's party cadres in higher learning institutions in the Eastern Province on Saturday pledged to devise ways of making the special cells more productive.

Alain Nyirimana, a student at the East African University of Rwanda, in Nyagatare, said the problem they identified was a lack of coordination.

"We are going to increase sensitisation among students and lecturers to work closely with the district, such that we participate in implementation of performance contracts, Imihigo," he declared, adding that they can contribute to solving human security issues.

Fred Mufulukye, the RPF chairperson in the Eastern Province, who also tipped the cadres on the message of the party's chairperson and President of the Republic, Paul Kagame during the recent national leadership retreat, asked the cadres to have the spirit and heart of RPF.

"Special cells should be solving problems in universities like corruption and embezzlement.

"We cannot sit here and say that we have special cells while there are issues in universities, even when they cannot do anything about it, you can report it, but you don't simply sit and watch things go wrong," he urged.

Mufulukye, who is also governor of the province, admitted that local leadership was not reaching out to special cells to tell them what they want from them, but there are also those who tried to do something.

In Ngoma District, for instance, students in University of Kibungo and those in IPRC Ngoma, have participated in construction of houses for needy families.

He said they did it because the party leadership has approached them and asked for their help, and this is what they are going to do.

RPF commissioner Julienne Uwacu urged the cadres to have self-evaluating spirit explaining that one cannot change others without changing themselves.

This way, she said, they will be able to improve the people around them.

Some of the universities in Eastern Province include University of Kibungo, University of Rwanda (UR) campuses in Nyagatare, Rukara and Rwamagana, IPRC Gishari and Ngoma, East African University of Rwanda.