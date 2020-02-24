Sudan: Joint Sudanese - South Sudanese Mechanism Concludes Meetings in Juba

Juba — The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, who headed Sudan side at the meetings of the joint security and political committee in Juba on Tuesday and Wednesday, has described the outcome of the session as constructive and preparing for joint action through the mechanism.

He appreciated the great efforts undertaken by the government, people the Armed Forces of South Sudan in sponsoring and success of the Sudanese peace talks between all parties.

The joint mechanism concluded its meetings on Wednesday after reviewing a number of issues, top of them were the recent incidents at Abyei area, and heard reports of the UNESFA mission at the area.

The meeting has issued a number of recommendations for the sake of achieving sustainable security and stability at Abyei area.

The committee also reviewed the issues on the opening and management of the crossings between the two countries.

The Chief of Staff and the accompanying delegation returned to Khartoum on Wednesday.