Sudan: Joint Sudanese - South Sudanese Mechanism Concludes Meetings in Juba

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, who headed Sudan side at the meetings of the joint security and political committee in Juba on Tuesday and Wednesday, has described the outcome of the session as constructive and preparing for joint action through the mechanism.

He appreciated the great efforts undertaken by the government, people the Armed Forces of South Sudan in sponsoring and success of the Sudanese peace talks between all parties.

The joint mechanism concluded its meetings on Wednesday after reviewing a number of issues, top of them were the recent incidents at Abyei area, and heard reports of the UNESFA mission at the area.

The meeting has issued a number of recommendations for the sake of achieving sustainable security and stability at Abyei area.

The committee also reviewed the issues on the opening and management of the crossings between the two countries.

The Chief of Staff and the accompanying delegation returned to Khartoum on Wednesday.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results
Kigali, Kampala Sign Deal to Ease Border Tensions
U.S. Military Assures Africa of Ongoing Support

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.