Sudan: Regional Media Training Sessions Begin

Khartoum — The Eastern Nile Basin Initiative organized, on Wednesday, training session on Regional Media, in Grand Holiday Villa, in Khartoum in the context of the celebration marking the Nile Day with the participation of the Ministers of Irrigation and Water Resources of the Eastern Nile-Basin Countries.

The Initiative Chairman, Prof. Seif Edden Hamad welcomed the journalists participating in the training sessions, calling on them to report on the importance of the Nile Basinin sustainable development.

The Executive Director of the Regional Technical Office of the Nile Basin, lauded the cooperation of the Nile Basin countries in all fields.

The Head of the Technical Department of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, Dr. Salih Hamad called on the media men to benefit from the distinguished training session , describing the celebration of the Nile Day, as an opportunity for presenting the the investment projects which aim at strengthening the outcome of the Nile-Basin Initiative.

The three-days training session includes lectures on the Dam safety.