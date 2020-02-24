Sudan: Minister of Defense Discusses With Cameroonian Military Attaché Cooperation in Military Field

Khartoum — The Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Gamal-Eddin Omar Mohamed Ibrahim, met at his office in the ministry on Wednesday with the Cameroonian Military attaché to Sudan and discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

The minister stressed the importance of upgrading the military cooperation and the exchange experiences in the military field. The Minister of Defence has extended invitation to his Cameroonian counterpart to visit Sudan.

The Cameroonian Military Attaché affirmed the importance of strengthening the bilateral military relations and cooperation, particularly in the field of training and military manufacturing. He promised to work for pushing ahead the relations between the two counties.