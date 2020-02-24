Sudan: Khartoum Hosts Nile - Basin Countries Ministers Round Table Meeting

Khartoum — Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof.Yasser Abass , on Wednesday, revealed that Sudan will host, next Saturday, a round table conference for the Nile -Basin countries Ministers of Irrigation and Water Resources with the participation of the donors, partners and the WB, on the sidelines of the annual Nile Day celebrations which will be hosted by Khartoum next Saturday.

The minister addressing a workhop on Regional Media in the eastern Nile -basin countries, at the Grand Holiday Villa, in Khartoum, said the Round table meeting will discuss the progress of work in the investment projects prepared by the Initiative of the Nile-basin countries and means for the development of the joint projects in the Nile-basin countries.

The minister pointed out to the participation of 500 prominent figure representing the Nile-basin countries, Ministers of Irrigation of the beneficiaries, representatives of the related ministries, researchers, parliamentarians and the civil society organizations.

He reiterated Sudan concern over encouragement of cooperationand joint investment.